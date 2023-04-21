Fortune Life executives pay courtesy call on Insurance Commissioner Rey Regalado

Executives of Fortune Life Insurance Co.; Fortune General Insurance Corp. and Eternal Plans Inc. recently paid a courtesy call on newly-appointed Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado last April 14 at the IC’s main office in Ermita, Manila.

In photo with Commissioner Regalado (fourth from left) are (left to right): EPI President and Chief Operating Officer Elmer M. Lorica; Eternal Plans Vice Chairman and CEO D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto; FLIC Consulting Actuary Evelyn T. Carada; FGIC President and CEO Manuel M. Maloles; FLIC Special Assistant to the President and Head for Life Operation Process Division Bessie G. Cancio; FLIC SVP and Chief Financial Officer Rolan L. dela Vega; and, FLIC Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Floreda C. Constantino.