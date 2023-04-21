Enabling employers to help employees financially with Cebuana Lhuillier Advance

Cebuana Lhuillier has always endeavored to fulfill its vision of empowering Filipinos through financial services anytime, anywhere.

From being the country’s most trusted pawnshop to becoming one of the most innovative and largest micro-financial service providers in the Philippines, Cebuana Lhuillier continues to seek financial inclusion and financial mobility for Filipinos as the company launches its latest service, in partnership with Advance – Cebuana Lhuillier Advance.

Cebuana Lhuillier Advance empowers employers to provide on-demand financial assistance to their employees. Companies that enroll in Cebuana Lhuillier Advance, will discover how convenient the program is, as it allows them to provide salary loans to employees without disrupting their firms’ cash flow. It also comes without any cost or liability on their part.

Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier expressed excitement over Cebuana Lhuillier Advance saying it as a great way to assist both employers and employees. “With the program, we hope to help more Filipinos navigate their way through financial challenges and onto the road to financial wellness”, says Lhuillier.

Jaime de los Angeles, Advance CEO and co-founder, shares the same excitement. “We are elated to be now part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s ecosystem promoting financial inclusion and mobility. Now, even more companies and employees will benefit from Cebuana Lhuillier Advance. We look forward to the positive impact this product will make towards narrowing the national credit gap.”

Advance is a Philippine-based fintech company that provides on-demand access to credit and other financial solutions to employees and businesses. Aligned with its mission to serve the unbanked and underserved segments of society, Advance recently announced its expansion into Vietnam by acquiring BravoHR, a platform that provides digital solutions for employee engagement, benefits, and rewards. Advance plans to introduce more innovative financial products and offer its services to more businesses in the Philippines and Vietnam.

Cebuana Lhuillier Advance is the company’s first addition this year to their microloans product portfolio and serves as a springboard for other innovative products that will soon be launched this year. And with the way things are moving forward with Advance, Cebuana Lhuillier is most certainly well on its way to cementing its leadership in the Philippines’ microfinance industry.