First there were NFTs or non-fungible tokens. But what are NFTs? According to Robyn Conti in FORBES Advisor, “an NFT is a digital asset that can come in the form of art, music, in-game items, videos, and more. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.” But, you may ask: what are cryptos? Much as I imagine them, I am not about to expand this essay to include a discussion of the said currency. Even as I write that name down, my mind wanders off and slips and sleeps off to eternity. To nothingness, to which, as the latest news put it, becomes the common destiny of cryptos.