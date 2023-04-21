Eco-friendly Pioneer House in BGC to be completed by 2026

Pioneer Insurance is eyeing the completion of its eco-friendly Pioneer House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) by 2026, after it held the first Concrete Pouring Ceremony on Monday, April 17.

Pioneer Head of Real Estate Development and Management Department Jeremy D. Coyukiat revealed that the construction of the building resumed in October 2022, following a temporary halt during the pandemic.

“The new Pioneer House building reinforces the company’s commitment to the country. The 25-storey building boasts an eco-friendly design and is aiming for LEED Gold and WELL Gold Certifications.” Coyukiat said.

The Pioneer House BGC to completed by 2026

The Pioneer House BGC will be the 5th Pioneer House in the growing property portfolio of the company, which includes the LEED Gold-certified Pioneer House Manila, the Pioneer House Makati, Pioneer House Cebu, and the Pioneer House Cagayan De Oro which is the second Platinum LEED-certified in the country and the first of its kind in Visayas and Mindanao.

According to Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr., each building can be considered a reflection of Pioneer’s committed to the Filipino in keeping its doors open to people from all walks of life.

“Beyond the structures; we build lasting relationships on trust, on keeping our word. As Pioneer starts its 8th decade in 2024, we re-affirm our commitment to our clients and stakeholders. In particular, we look forward to realizing a number of the United Nation’s SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) especially as regards the environment and sustainable communities,” Chan said.

Coyukiat said that he impressive features of the Pioneer House BGC include over 23,400 square meters floor space with flexible unit cuts for small and large office requirements, three level basement parking, high-ceiling amenities floor, a helipad, garden balconies, and a rooftop garden.

“Our goal is to offer spaces where businesses can thrive, and to provide pockets of greenery throughout the building where employees and guests can feel energized,” Coyukiat added.