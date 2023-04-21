DOLE issues pay rules for Eid’l Fitr

Additional pay awaits employees who will report for work today, Friday, as the country’s Muslim community celebrates Eid’l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma issued Labor Advisory No. 10, series of 2023 containing the guidelines for employers on the pay rules during Eid’l Fitr, which was declared a regular holiday by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Under the issuance, employers are required to pay their workers, who will be on duty, 200 percent of the wage for that day.

“For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day,” Laguesma said.

The workers will also get an additional 30 percent of their basic wage during Eid’l Fitr if the regular holiday coincides with their rest day.

Laguesma said employees, who will spend the regular holiday outside of work will still be entitled to 100 percent of their wage for that day provided that they report for work or are on leave of absence on the day preceding the regular holiday.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee worked or was on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day,” Laguesma said.

Eid’l Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide marking the end of their month-long fasting during Ramadan.

