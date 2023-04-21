Do everything this summer with YOU Beauty

Summer is the season when everyone enjoys their time outdoors, it is when everyone gets to spend time for leisurely adventures, may it be cooling down either at the beach or in the pool, appreciating the highland breeze by trekking on the mountain tops, or taking advantage of the sunny weather to learn a new sport.

The dry season undeniably has a great and very noticeable effect on our skin. There is intensified heat that dehydrates our skin, sweat, and pollution that clogs our pores and causes impurities, and make-up that may further add to our skin’s state of distress. It goes without saying that any tropic escapade you embark on requires taking ample steps toward giving your skin all the love and care it needs.

This summer,Y.O.U Beauty lets you enjoy all these activities with confidence, keeping your skin protected and glowing while you enjoy the sunny outdoors! The three main things you need to keep in mind to maintain a healthy summer glow are proper hydration, skin barrier protection, and sunscreen application.





1. Gently Cleanse your Skin

The first step in any skincare routine is to remove all the dirt that might have accumulated on your skin from your daily activities. A gentle cleanser is perfect for eliminating dirt and grime to keep your skin feeling fresh. Y.O.U Beauty recently launched its Amino LowpH Mousse Cleanser, formulated with 28% Amino Acid Complex, 5x Ceramides, and Korean Centella Asiatica for a gentle cleanse and fresher skin–every pump gives you an extra soothing effect!





2. Hydrate your Skin

Hydration is a vital step you need to take to survive the scorching heat. Staying under the sun during hot weather can severely dehydrate the skin, which often leads to a damaged skin barrier. Luckily, you can avoid this by applying a moisturizer that can lock in skin moisture and repair your skin barrier! Applying moisturizer twice a day is highly recommended, and if you’re in search for a good one, you can add Radiance Up! Deep Moisturizing Cream to your skincare stash. It’s a gel-like moisturizing cream that has dual function, infused with Ceramide 1-3-6 and a Powerful Brightening System to support skin barrier repair and boost skin radiance.

3. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your summer skincare routine. Wearing sunscreen formulated with SPF 30 or above and reapplying at least every 2 hours can work wonders on your skin. Find the right SPF for your specific needs, as sun protection can be provided by chemical and mineral sunscreen. It’s important to choose the one that provides the best level of protection from UVB and UVA. This summer, YOU Beauty recently launched its newest addition to the growing skin care product category: Sunbrella Intensive Care Aqua Sunscreen. This is a gentle SPF 50+ PA++++ sunscreen that provides 8X all-around protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, and IRA. It contains skin-caring SymWhite 377, Ectoin, Moringa Seed Extract, and Ceramide for skin barrier support and extra nourishment.

Excessive sun exposure can cause skin damage. The good news is we can still enjoy all our summer activities by being consistent in following a simple skincare routine that will help us restore our skin’s natural balance. To make sure your skin maintains its healthy glow, YOU Beauty helps you stay protected while having fun under the sun.

Check out the latest products and offering from YOU Beauty through @youbeauty_ph on Instagram and Tiktok, get the latest deals on our official stores in Shopee, Lazada, or visit select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Store, Metro Retail, LCC Department Store, Gainsano Capital Group, Prince Retail Group, KCC, Mart one and The Landmark.