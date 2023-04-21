DFA to OFWs in Sudan: Evacuate voluntarily 

FILIPINO workers in Sudan can evacuate if they can no longer feel they are safe to stay amid the growing conflict in the African state.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the contingency level for Filipinos in Sudan to Alert 3, or voluntary repatriation.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said they are verifying reports that a Filipino was hit by a stray bullet and recuperating now in the hospital.

There is no Philippine Embassy in Sudan. The Philippine Embassy in Cairo has jurisdiction over diplomatic and consular affairs with Sudan.

“Balita lang ng Embahada (sa Cairo) from the Filipino community (na may sugatang Pilipino), pero walang confirmation. We do not even know the name,” De Vega told BusinessMirror.

As of Wednesday, April 19, 86 Filipinos in Sudan have requested for repatriation.

There are around 400 FIlipinos in Sudan, as of Wednesday, April 19. This is twice the number of estimates of Filipinos from the survey the Embassy conducted in 2022.

Since fighting between the army and another faction began Sunday, at least 270 people died and more than 2,600 injured.

The DFA said the Embassy is coordinating now with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Khartoum.

“Our Embassy in Cairo is preparing for an assistance-to-nationals mission to Sudan to facilitate evacuation and provide relief goods to FIlipinos there,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said.

BusinessMirror spoke with the Philippine honorary consulate. They said the conditions are still “very bad.”

“Even if there are Filipinos who want to be evacuated, we cannot do that at the present time. Because all crossings are closed, airports, ports and land roads,” the Consulate said.

Germany and Japan are reportedly planning the evacuation of their citizens in Sudan.

Filipinos are advised to get in touch with the Embassy or consulate at these numbers:

Philippine Embassy in Cairo

WhatsApp/Mobile: (+20) 122 743 6472

Facebook/Messenger: PHinEgypt

Email: cairo.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Philippine Consulate in Khartoum

Telephone Number: (+249) 91 239 9448

Email: phil.cons@elnefeidigroup.com