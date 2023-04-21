DBP, LBP merger-plan to be probed

THE Senate, acting on a Resolution filed by Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros, is poised to mount an inquiry into the proposed merger of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), seen to imperil bank employees and coconut-levy beneficiaries.

In filing Senate Resolution (SR) 570, Hontiveros on Tuesday paved the way for “an investigation, in aid of legislation,” into the proposed merger of the two state-owned lenders.

As filed, SR 570 conveyed apprehensions that the merger “raises concerns on the potential risks and benefits it may bring to the economy, the stability of the financial system, and various stakeholders, including the employees of both institutions.”

It recalled that on March 28, 2023, Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno disclosed the government was mulling over a merger between the two state-run financing institutions with LBP as surviving entity. The move is expected to create the largest banking institution in the country, with a total of more than P4.179 trillion in assets.

Should the merger be finalized, Hontiveros anticipates “the welfare and livelihood of thousands of employees of both institutions may be at risk.”

SR 570 also conveyed concerns raised by the Land Bank of the Philippines Employees Association (LBPEA) and the DBP Employees’ Union (DBPEU) whose members lamented that the LBP and the DBP “violated the terms of their Collective Negotiations Agreements by failing to consult with the unions beforehand.”

“As the two banks merge operations, it is possible that certain jobs will be eliminated or reduced in size,” the senator said, conveying concerns that “it will negatively affect employee morale and job satisfaction.”

Moreover, she expects that “changes in leadership, organizational structure, and company culture can create anxiety,” asserting that “employees should not carry the burden of job uncertainty and financial hardship that will result from this merger.”

No rush

HONTIVEROS also noted in the resolution, coconut farmers are also in peril as this impending merger will “make it even more difficult for the beneficiaries to access support from the fund and will further dilute the mandate of the LBP to assist coco-levy beneficiaries.”

At the same time, Hontiveros prodded Malacañang to “not rush the proposed merger and instead devote more time to analyze it extensively, consult with key stakeholders, and resolve not just the legal issues, but all the operational and personal issues voiced out by the employees and the small coconut farmers.”

The lawmaker lamented why the move was being rushed. “Hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit minamadali. Sa paglalakad na ito ng matulin, ang mga empleyado ng dalawang banko at coco levy beneficiaries ang matitinik ng malalim. Hindi ba dapat ayusin muna ang mga isyu gaya ng non-payment of benefits o proper turnover bago umarangkada na naman sa panibagong merger?” the Senator said.

Hontiveros earlier warned the merger would result in a financial entity “too big to fail” as the 2008 global financial crisis proved that large banks are riskier, and tend to introduce more systemic risk into the financial system.

Moreover, the resolution stressed that “there is a need for the government to proceed cautiously and prudently vis-à-vis the contemplated merger, as well as clarify all legal issues involved, for the purpose of ensuring that this does not prejudice the country’s economy, the stability of the financial system, and the welfare of affected employees and depositors.”