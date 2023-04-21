DAR breaks ground for ₧100-M Albay road-concreting project

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has embarked on a groundbreaking P100-million road project in what the agency’s officials in the Bicol Region believe would revolutionize rural transportation and improve the lives of over 1,500 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) in Albay Province.

The DAR has partnered with the local government unit (LGU) of Guinobatan town to commence the concreting of the 5.626-kilometer Calzada-Malabnig-Mapaco-Mauraro road within the Mayon-Southland Guinobatan agrarian reform community (ARC), Asst. Regional Director for Administration Rodrigo O. Realubit said in a statement.

The project, he said, symbolizes the continued partnership between DAR and LGUs, which showcases government efforts to develop the countryside by providing much-needed infrastructures.

DAR Bicol Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac said the project is a crucial step towards improving agricultural production and reducing hunger in the region.

The project is part of the 9-point agenda of DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella, which aims to provide improved rural infrastructures, strengthen food security, and reduce poverty in the country.

Realubit revealed that 30 percent of the budget from the Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF) has already been downloaded to the LGU of Guinobatan after the memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by Estrella and Mayor Paul Garcia last December 28, 2022.

Under the agreement, agrarian reform beneficiaries and out-of-school youths will be provided employment opportunities by hiring them as laborers.

This move is expected to generate additional income for these groups, which will ultimately improve their economic standing, he added.

Albay agrarian reform chief Engr. Ma. Eugenia M. Alteza added that the improved road infrastructure will not only benefit the ARBs but also the wider community as it would allow them to reach their farms and transport agricultural produce to traders and consumers faster.

“This project has the potential to transform the lives of thousands of people in Albay and help the region achieve economic growth,” said Alteza.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Asst. Realubit, Albay agrarian reform chief Engr. Alteza, and Guinobatan Mayor Paul Garcia on April 14. The project is expected to be completed this year.