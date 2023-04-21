Credit card, securities trade segments boost BPI’s income to P12.1B in Q1

Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) saw its net income surge 52 percent in the first quarter of 2023 which it attributed to its “solid performance” during the period.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), BPI said its net income reached P12.1 billion in the first three months of the year. This led to a return on equity of 15.4 percent.

Total revenues for the first quarter of the year grew 25.1 percent to P31.7 billion driven by the 27.2 percent increase in net interest income, which reached P24.2 billion.

Interest income, BPI said, grew on the back of a 10 percent expansion in average asset base coupled with a 52-basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.94 percent.

Further boosting revenues, the bank said, was the 18.6-percent growth in non-interest income to P7.6 billion.

“[This was] driven by higher credit card billings and charges, securities trading gains, and fees from investment banking project finance deals,” BPI said.

The Ayala-led financial institution said asset quality continued to improve as its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 1.82 percent from 2.38 percent in March 2022, with a robust NPL Coverage Ratio of 176.71 percent.

The Bank booked provisions of P1 billion year-to-date, lower by 60 percent from the P2.5 billion recorded over the same period last year, as asset quality has been on an improving

trend.

Total assets stood at P2.7 trillion, up 12.4 percent versus the same period last year, while Return on Assets was 1.88 percent.

Total loans as of March 31, 2023 climbed 13.6 percent to P1.7 trillion, coming from higher loan growth in the corporate, credit card, and auto portfolios of 12.6 percent, 38.7 percent, and 16.4percent, respectively.

Total deposits also grew year-on-year to P2.1 trillion, up 13.6 percent. The Bank’s CASA Ratio was 70.3 percent, while the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio was 77.3 percent.

Total equity was P331.6 billion, with an indicative Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of

15.7 percent and a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.6 percent,

both above regulatory requirements.