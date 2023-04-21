Biden to host PBBM for talks at White House next month

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to fly to Washington D.C. for a working visit upon the invitation of US President Joe Biden early next month.

Both leaders will hold a bilateral meeting at the White House on May 1, 2023 to “further deepen relations and political ties” between the Philippines and US.

“The President is expected to advance the Philippines’s socio-economic and development priorities and harness closer partnership in such areas as agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation and technology, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains, and infrastructure,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a news statement issued on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the two leaders’ meeting on May 1 is expected to also focus on deepening economic cooperation, climate change, human rights, efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and more.

The visit comes after the Philippines announced earlier this year that it would allow US forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation. It was one of a series of moves by the administration aimed strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

Biden and Marcos had their first face-to-face meeting in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

After his meeting with Biden, Marcos is also expected to meet with a “key Cabinet official” from the US government.

The PCO said the President will travel to Washington D.C. from April 30 to May 4.

“The trip will highlight the steadfast commitment by both sides to be reliable and resilient allies and partners in times of crisis and prosperity, amid a challenging global and regional environment,” the PCO said.

It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen relations and political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defense and security cooperation, PCO added.

The announcement of the visit also comes after the Chinese embassy warned of the possible repercussions for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Taiwan if Manila would allow US force access to its military bases near the Taiwan Strait.

Tension between the US and China has been brewing over the former’s support for self-governing Taiwan, which the latter maintained as part of its territory. With AP