Atlas Mining income dives as tonnage declines in Q1

Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. on Thursday said its income plunged 78 percent to P264 million in the first quarter from the previous year’s P1.22 billion.

“The lower income was mainly due to lower grade and milling tonnage as well as a non-recurring noncash gain booked in 2022 by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Carmen Copper Corp.,” the company said.

Gross revenues fell 10 percent to P4.93 billion from the previous year’s P5.49 billion.

Carmen Copper milled 4.18 million dry metric tons, down by 9 percent from the previous year’s 4.57 dry metric tons.

The company made 7.25 shipments during the three months of the year, slightly lower than last year’s 8 shipments.

Copper metal price stood at $4.05 per pound, lower by 11 percent from last year’s $4.56 per pound but gold price increased to $1,890/ounce from $1,885/ounce during the period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached P1.69 billion, 35 percent lower compared to P2.59 billion for the same period in 2022.

During the period, the company said Carmen Copper was able to pay down its loan obligations by another $15 million coming from internally generated cash.

Carmen Copper is engaged in metallic mining and mineral exploration and development. It is the operator of the company’s copper mines in the city of Toledo, Cebu, which primarily produces and exports copper metal in concentrate, and gold and silver as the principal by-products.

It is also pursuing the development and commercial production of other marketable by-products such as pyrite, magnetite and molybdenum.

The company exports all of the copper it produces to smelters to China and Japan.

Currently, it has three approved mineral production sharing agreements in Cebu.

Atlas Mining also has a stake in the nickel laterite mining project of Berong Nickel Corp. in Palawan. Berong Nickel has been engaged in the direct shipping of nickel laterite ore since 2007.

