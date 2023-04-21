₧180-M fish landing, trading facility to rise in Orani, Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—A P180-million fish landing and trading facility that is expected to boost the local fish industry will soon rise in Orani, Bataan.

Governor Jose Enrique Garcia, who led the groundbreaking ceremony in Barangay Pantalan Bago on Thursday, said the facility, one of the biggest in Central Luzon, will benefit some 9,600 residents of the coastal town, particularly stakeholders at the Orani fishing port, such as fisherfolk, fishing brokers/traders, buyers and consumers.

He thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for granting the fund for the construction of the project, the World Bank and the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project.

“We are thankful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for giving the fund. It is easy to have groundbreaking but it is difficult to implement if there is no fund,” Garcia said in Filipino during the event.

The President personally handed the P180-million check to Orani Vice Mayor Emmanuel Roman during his visit to Bataan last March 31.

Orani Mayor Efren Pascual also thanked the Chief Executive for the funding that will pave the way for the establishment of the fish port facility in their coastal town.

“This will provide a big contribution to Orani, to the entire province and to the whole region. Our heartfelt gratitude to our beloved President Bongbong Marcos for the unending support to Orani and to our province,” he said.

Aside from boosting the local fishing industry, Pascual said the soon-to-rise facility will also attract tourists.

“This can be a way so our place will be visited, so complementary,” he added.

Also present at the event were Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Rep. Geraldine Roman and other local officials.

The project is expected to be completed within 422 days. PNA