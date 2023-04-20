Torres confident of strong finish by para athletes

CHEF DE MISSION Walter Torres expressed high hopes over a strong performance by Filipino athletes in the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia is hosting in June.

“We would like to do better than the last time,” said Torres, a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission. “Our team will definitely give its best because everybody wants to win.”

A 259-member Philippine para team delegation—including 174 athletes—will see action in the June 3 to 9 Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh that are set two weeks after the 32nd Southeast Asiam Games.

“Pray for the success of our athletes in their pursuit of excellence,” said Torres, who will attend a Delegation Registration Meeting on May 28 in Cambodia. “Excellence doesn’t just mean the number of medals won, it can also mean the development of one’s personality, character and leadership so that he or she becomes a positive influence on others.”

Filipino athletes placed fifth with a 28-30-46 gold-silver-bronze haul in the Asean Para Games last year in Surakarta, Indonesia, where Torres was also the chef de mission.

The Philippines will compete in 13 sports in Cambodia—athletics (23 athletes), badminton (9), boccia (8), chess (22), cerebral palsy football (10), goalball (12), judo (4), powerlifting (11), sitting volleyball (14) swimming (12), table tennis (21) and wheelchair basketball (23). Five athletes will vie in demonstration sport esports.

The PSC and Philippine Paralympic Committee will host a send off party for the para athletes on May 21 at the PhilSports Multi-Purpose Arena Pasig City.