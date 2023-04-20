Thai trade show brings SEA food and beverage producers together

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND – Informa Markets Thailand, an international trade show business leader led by Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Food and Packaging Innovation to drum up interest for “ProPak Asia 2023” and “Fi Asia 2023” (Food Ingredients Asia 2023).

The signing of the MOU between Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director-ASEAN, Informa Markets (second from left) and Dr. Yuthana Phimolsiripol, Director of the Food Innovation and Packaging Center (second from right).

The objective of the two events is to make Thailand a regional hub in Southeast Asia. Under the MOU, activities will be organized to create an understanding of the potential of food production in Thailand in the form of the BCG Economy Model to drive the Thai economy.

A more detailed discussion about the two events was held in Wednesday evening with food gurus at Movenpick Suriwongse Hotel. In the photo are Associate Professor Dr. Warintorn Ruksiriwanich, Deputy Director, Food Innovation and Packaging Center; Smith Taweelerdniti, Managing Director of Nithi Foods; Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director-ASEAN, Informa Markets; Visit Limlurcha, President of the Thai Food Processors Association and Chairman of the Food Processing Industries Club; Charoen Kaowsuksai, Senior Vice President CPRAM Co., Ltd. and Sayan Tanpanich, Deputy Governor R&D for Bio-Industries of

Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technology Research.

The Bio-Circular Green Economy (BCG) model was introduced by the Thai government as a strategy for national development and post-pandemic recovery. The BCG model places emphasis on applying science, technology, and innovation to turn Thailand’s comparative advantage in biological and cultural diversity into their competitive advantage.

Stressing a point is Visit Limlurcha, President of the Thai Food Processors Association and Chairman of the Food Processing Industries Club while Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director-ASEAN looks on.

The BCG model focuses on four strategic sectors: agriculture and food; wellness and medicine; energy, materials, and biochemicals, and tourism and creative economy. It aims to promote the sustainability of biological resources, strengthen communities and grassroots economy, enhance the sustainable competitiveness of Thai BCG industries, and build resilience to global changes. The model is expected to create sustainability and inclusiveness in Thailand’s economy, society, and environment.

Chiang Mai cultural dancers perform during a break in the activities.

A total of 49 media representatives from Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, including BusinessMirror, were on hand to witness the signing. They are here on a three-day visit to look at how food and beverage producers are innovating their processes to make them more sustainable.