Thai trade show brings SEA food and beverage producers together

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND – Informa Markets Thailand, an international trade show business leader led by Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Food and Packaging Innovation to drum up interest for “ProPak Asia 2023” and “Fi Asia 2023” (Food Ingredients Asia 2023).
The objective of the two events is to make Thailand a regional hub in Southeast Asia. Under the MOU, activities will be organized to create an understanding of the potential of food production in Thailand in the form of the BCG Economy Model to drive the Thai economy.
The Bio-Circular Green Economy (BCG) model was introduced by the Thai government as a strategy for national development and post-pandemic recovery. The BCG model places emphasis on applying science, technology, and innovation to turn Thailand’s comparative advantage in biological and cultural diversity into their competitive advantage.
The BCG model focuses on four strategic sectors: agriculture and food; wellness and medicine; energy, materials, and biochemicals, and tourism and creative economy. It aims to promote the sustainability of biological resources, strengthen communities and grassroots economy, enhance the sustainable competitiveness of Thai BCG industries, and build resilience to global changes. The model is expected to create sustainability and inclusiveness in Thailand’s economy, society, and environment.
A total of 49 media representatives from Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, including BusinessMirror, were on hand to witness the signing. They are here on a three-day visit to look at how food and beverage producers are innovating their processes to make them more sustainable.