Tallo, Desiderio lead ‘Chooks!’ in Mongolia

FORMER University of the Philippines standout Paul Desiderio will beef up the Manila Chooks! 3×3 squad in the FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest in Mongolia.

The country’s top-ranked 3×3 player Mac Tallo welcomed the addition of Desiderio for their campaign in the FIBA Level 8 tournament that starts Saturday at the Royal 3×3 Lounge in Ub Palace, Mongolia.

“Paul is a big help because we all know how he plays,” Tallo said of Desiderio, a native of Liloan town in Cebu. “He’s a scoring machine and has a high basketball IQ.”

“We jelled instantly in practice primarily because we’re both from Cebu,” Tallo added.

The 6-foot-1 Desiderio vowed to prove his worth in his maiden stint in 3×3 international play.

“I’m excited and determined to do well in this tournament, and it feels great to be playing with Mac because he is the No.1 3×3 player in the country,” Desiderio said.

Chooks-to-to president Ronald Mascariñas is convinced the wards of head trainer Chico Lanete have what it takes.

“The Mongolian teams have proven to be our fiercest rivals in the pro circuit,” Mascariñas said. “Our team will have to bring its A-Game to Ulaanbaatar.”

Grouped in Pool D, Manila Chooks! takes on Utsunomiya Brex of Japan at 6:05 p.m. before it battles Mongolia’s Bayangol Broncos at 7:55 p.m.

Also seeing action are world No. 7 and Asia Cup champion Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy of Mongolia and No. 9 Sansar MMC Energy also of Mongolia.

The tournament has a $15,000 prize money for the champion, $10,000 for the runner-up and $5,000 for the third placer.

The top two teams after the meet will also gain slots to the World Tour Manila Masters next month.

Fans can watch the games live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page and the YouTube channel of FIBA 3×3.