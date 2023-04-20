Summer sensations for the entire family

APRIL is shaping up to be a fantastic month as Shangri-La Plaza crafts an exciting lineup of activities and fun pursuits for every member of the family.

Nothing spells summer like playtime for the kids. Treat the little ones to an energetic time at indoor playgrounds Heroes Headquarters and Kidzoona. Every kid is sure to want to try the giant slides, zip lines, foam pits, balance beams, and other stations that train them to become “superheroes” at the Heroes Headquarters. It also has Hero Blast, the world’s first non-gun laser tag that uses special blaster gloves. Kidzooona, meanwhile, is where kids can play ball pool with giant inflatable slides and enjoy different “work” stations that let them explore their imagination.

Of course, nothing brings the family together better than good food. Share new and old favorites with the entire family at Shang’s Food Forum. And there’s even more reason to go with newly opened dining options like Pepa Wings that’s known for its delish chicken wings available in 10 flavors like Cheesy Bacon and Salted Egg, and The Blue Apron that’s loved for its unique poke tacos. Fans of Pepper Lunch will be glad to know that the popular food joint is back to serve sizzling plates again.

Hungry for more? Explore different destinations through their flavors at the “Asian Eats Food Festival”, presented by Asia Society Philippine Foundation Inc. It’s happening at the Grand Atrium from April 27 to 30. This annual food festival celebrates the richness of Asian culture and cuisine. The event features a variety of flavors from Thailand, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, and more. Also, get the opportunity to recreate the dishes at home by catching the live cooking demos.

Better yet, visit these destinations and make that dream family getaway come true with the “RCBC Travel Fair.” Drop by the East Atrium from April 28 to 30 to get discounted flights and accommodations to help families plan an epic trip that will surely help everyone bond and build lifelong memories.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.