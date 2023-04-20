SkinStation celebrates 100th branch and inaugural Luxe Clinic with a glamorous gala

byBMPlus
April 20, 2023
2 minute read
The Reyes Family Reflects on the Company’s Milestone Achievement, Future Plans, and Exclusive SkinStation Elite Services at the Gala Event

SkinStation, one of the Philippines’ leading skin clinics, recently hosted a dazzling gala night to celebrate the opening of its 100th branch and first-ever luxe clinic in High Street South BGC, the SkinStation Elite. This exclusive event marked the culmination of the company’s milestone achievement and featured an array of esteemed guests, including business partners, loyal clients, and members of the media.

The gala also served as the launchpad for SkinStation Elite, an exclusive club offering members access to high-end treatments, state-of-the-art technologies, and exceptional customer service.

The SkinStation Elite Club offers its members first access to high-end and innovative procedures such as 4D Laser Hair Removal with 4 frequencies, Pico Laser treatment for hyperpigmentation, RF Fractional Laser microneedling for rejuvenation, and Hip & Butt Lift with Rose Glam Filler and Tesslift.

During the gala, founder Fred Reyes took center stage to discuss SkinStation’s impressive growth, the vision for its luxe clinics, and the exciting benefits of the new SkinStation Elite club.

Fred Reyes shared his thoughts on SkinStation’s journey to 100 clinics, crediting three growth strategies for their success. “We have always advocated fairness in compensation, embraced innovations and new technologies, and aimed to be #1 at something,” he said. Fred also acknowledged the importance of faith in their success, revealing that they often opened clinics on Marian Feast Days or Saturdays, as his wife Carleen is a Marian devotee.

The success of SkinStation is a family affair, with each member of the Reyes family pitching in to support the company’s growth in their own way. Carleen, Fred’s wife, and their three sons, Gerard Cedric, Francis Carl, and Joseph Pio, all actively contribute to the business. Their commitment to the growth and success of SkinStation is evident in their dedication to the company.

The luxe SkinStation Elite branch is exclusive to Elite members. They can enjoy the free use of a Skin Analyzer, an advanced skin analysis device that assesses the skin’s condition in just a few minutes. There are also amenities like a lounge with a view, fully enclosed rooms, and an exquisite customer service experience through handpicked and specially trained top doctors and staff.

The gala night was a testament to SkinStation’s commitment to excellence and a celebration of its remarkable achievements. The event was filled with captivating performances, exquisite cuisine, and a sense of camaraderie among attendees, who were all united by their passion for skincare.

As SkinStation looks forward to the future, the company remains dedicated to providing exceptional skincare services to Filipinos. With the opening of its 100th branch, first luxe clinic, the SkinStation Elite, the brand continues to solidify its position as a market leader in the skincare industry, ensuring its clients receive only the best in skincare treatments and solutions. The collective efforts of the Reyes family serve as a strong foundation for the company’s continued success and growth.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

