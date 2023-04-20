Private sector-led cattle dispersal program rolled out in Masbate

A private sector-led cattle dispersal program through the “paiwi system” will benefit hundreds of resource-poor farmers in Masbate province, according to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

DAR and the Cattle Raisers Association of Masbate Inc. (CARAMI) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) which outlined the duties and responsibilities of the two parties in implementing the cattle dispersal initiative.

While many farmers are capable of raising cattle, financial resources to start a backyard cattle raising venture remain a problem for most resource-poor farmers in Masbate province.

DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III and CARAMI President Jose Adolfo Malaya signed the partnership MOA as he expressed his gratitude to CARAMI for supporting the cattle farmers in the province of Masbate to ensure national food security.

An association of cattle farmers in Masbate engaged in cattle raising, breeding, and production of livestock, CARAMI manifested its willingness to provide a cattle dispersal “paiwi system” to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Masbate.

“The paiwi is an initiative of the private sector, wherein a livestock owner entrusts his animals to a caretaker so that they can also profit from the sold animals afterward. Buffalo’s offspring is passed on to another farmer to keep the animals multiplying and benefiting other farmers,” Estrella said.

The MOA signing was witnessed by Masbate 1st district representative Ricardo T. Kho, Masbate 2nd district representative Ara T. Kho, Masbate 3rd district representative Wilton T. Kho, Undersecretary for Field Operations Office Kazel C. Celeste, Undersecretary Support Services Office Milagros Isabel A. Cristobal, Assistant Secretary for SSO Ubaldo R. Sadiarin Jr. and Bicol Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac.

Under the MOA, CARAMI will provide or supply the cattle to qualified beneficiaries.

DAR-Masbate led by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Herald Tambal is now finalizing the guidelines for the implementation of the project. At the same time, the DAR Masbate is now screening potential beneficiaries.

A beneficiary must be a member of DAR-assisted Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs), a general policy of the DAR in implementing support services under the agency’s various programs.

At present, DAR-Masbate has already organized and assisted 84 ARBOs. However, not all ARBOs may be accommodated due to the limited number of cattle enrolled under the program.

DAR-Masbate is now crafting the MOA template between CARAMI and ARB recipients under the paiwi system, while thoroughly looking into conditionalities that may be integrated into the agreement.

Tambal said DAR-Masbate is also coordinating closely with the Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agricuture and the Provincial Agriculture Office for the smooth implementation of the program.

To recall, cattle dispersal was identified as one of the priority projects for Masbate during a visit of Estrella in the province.

CARAMI is the biggest group of cattle raisers in the province and it can supply cattle to prospective beneficiaries who are qualified for the program.