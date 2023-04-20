PBBM pushes expansion of provincial hospitals to boost ‘specialty’ health care

T0 provide better health-care access in the provinces, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he is now pushing for the establishment of “specialty” extensions to some existing hospitals.

The President said the extensions would serve as alternative to the pronouncement he made during his State of the National Address of building more specialty hospitals outside of Metro Manila.

The National Capital Region currently hosts several specialty hospitals, including the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

“Instead of building new hospitals, we will just build extensions in some hospitals,” the President said in Filipino during an interview with reporters in Bulacan on Wednesday.

Marcos said the government is already identifying the areas where the extensions will be constructed.

“We will look at our experience during the pandemic. Where the patients face a hard time [accessing health care] because they are too far away from it,” the President said.

He said they will also build the extension in areas with “weak localized” health care.

The President on Wednesday led the groundbreaking ceremony of a new specialty hospital in San Jose del Monte Bulacan, the St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital.

The 65-bed capacity facility will cater primarily for the needs of women and children.

The President said he plans to increase the number of similar hospitals nationwide through public-private partnerships.

