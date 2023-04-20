Panganiban is OIC of sugar agency

Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), according to a member of the SRA board.

“In the meantime, Panganiban is the OIC. As per the SRA charter, in the event that there is no administrator, the chairman of the board takes over as the OIC until an administrator is appointed or the board assigns another OIC who is usually the most senior deputy administrator,” SRA Board Member Pablo Luis Azcona said.

Panganiban, will temporarily lead the agency until the successor of David John Thaddeus Alba, who left the top SRA post last month because of worsening health conditions, is appointed by the President.

Azcona also said the SRA deputy administrators will handle the daily activities in the agency in the meantime.

Recently, Negros Occidental leaders said they want another Negrense to head the SRA and replace the resigned Alba.

A frontrunner to replace Alba is SRA board member and sugar planter’s representative Azcona.

Hailing from a family of sugar planters, Azcona is from Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental. He is also a director of the United Sugar Producers Federation of the Philippines.