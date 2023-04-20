Palawan is the only province that is not yet malaria-free—DOH

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by plasmodium parasites transmitted by the anopheles mosquito or rarely through blood transfusion and sharing of contaminated needles causing acute febrile illness and symptoms in the form of fever, headache and chills.

If left untreated, the Department of Health (DOH) warned, that P. falciparum malaria may progress to severe illness and possibly, death.

The Philippines carried a high burden of malaria disease in the past but with the unrelenting efforts of the DOH-National Malaria Control and Elimination Program (NMCEP), the number of cases and deaths have been reduced significantly and as such, the country is now inching towards elimination.

The DOH-NMCEP aims to eliminate malaria by adopting a health system focused approach to achieve universal coverage with quality-assured malaria diagnosis and treatment; strengthen governance and human resources; maintain the financial support needed, and ensure timely and accurate information management.

Commitment renewal

THE DOH on Monday reiterated its commitment to achieving country-wide malaria-free status by 2030.

“It shall continue to assist the last remaining province with local malaria transmission and bring it down to elimination levels as targeted,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire as she led the Malaria-Free Regional Convention organized by the Region IV-B Center for Health Development.

Vergeire said that the DOH will provide technical and logistics assistance to the entire country in insuring that reintroduction is prevented and malaria-free status is sustained.

“We reiterate our commitment to achieving country-wide Malaria-free status by 2030. The goal is within our reach, but we must continue our work to fully achieve this,” Vergeire said.

Almost there

VERGEIRE reported in a media forum on Tuesday that 80 out of 81 provinces in the Philippines were already declared as malaria-free.

The only province where the disease has yet to be eliminated is Palawan.

“Nag-iisa na lang…ang Palawan. Ang criteria nito [malaria-free] is the absence of local transmission of malaria for the past five years,” Vergeire said during DOH’s Media Forum on Tuesday.

“Patuloy ang DOH sa pagtulong na mapababa ang atin pang mga local transmission sa bansa upang lahat ng probinsya ay makakamit ng [The DOH will continuously assist to lower the local transmission in the country so that all of the provinces will achieve the] elimination status. We will also facilitate the assessment of provinces with elimination status such that they, too, can join malaria-free provinces like Region 4A,” Vergeire added.

Eliminate malaria

THIS year’s theme is “Sulong Calabarzon, Sulong Kalusugan! Innovate, Invest and Implement Healthy and Malaria Free Communities,” which commits further progress to eliminate malaria in the country.

The event was held to recognize the collaborative efforts and hard work of everyone who contributed to declaring provinces in Calabarzon as malaria-Free.

Vergeire recognized the unwavering support and involvement of partners and stakeholders, including national government agencies (NGAs), non-government organizations (NGOs), local government units (LGUs), and Private Institutions for their assistance, proactive engagement, exemplary practices, accomplishments, and initiatives in attaining and sustaining a disease-free status.

Further, the OIC called on them all to further raise awareness to preserve the region’s malaria-free status by preventing the re-introduction of malaria through a sustainable, calibrated, and comprehensive service delivery system.

She also highlighted the region’s best practices to be expanded to other areas in the country.

“Remember that, if treated early, malaria cases can be mitigated, and transmission and re-introduction can be prevented. The challenge laid out, the next step is sustainability, sustain zero malaria at all cost until the country finally achieves it,” Vergeire concluded.