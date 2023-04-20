OMODA and JAECOO to launch in PHL by Q4 2023

As upcoming automotive brand OMODA has been announced to enter the Philippines this 2023, its sister brand now joins the fray – and the wait will not be long for it.

JAECOO – a brand focusing on delivering tough, off-road vehicles, will enter the country before the end of 2023 – exactly the same timing of the Philippine launch of Omoda. The 2 brands, albeit different in purpose and target customer, will be sharing showrooms across the country.

Both brands will be offering turbocharged petrol-powered vehicles and EVs upon its market entry – and are slated to introduce 3 models by launch timing – The Omoda 5 (turbo), the Omoda 5 EV, and the JAECOO 7.

All 3 cars will be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Shanghai this April 2023, and will soon find its way to Philippine shores. The team handling Omoda and Jaecoo PH has envisioned a joint showroom as seen below.

The Omoda and Jaecoo brands are targeting to open 8 showrooms in the country’s key cities by 2023, with further expansion expected by 2024.

For more initial information, please visit www.omoda.ph or www.omodaglobal.com