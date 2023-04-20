MRT-7 will promote sustainable transport system–San Miguel

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said on Wednesday it will integrate active transport solutions with the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7’s elevated turnback guideway.

SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said the turnback facility will be “redesigned to create wider pedestrian walkways and bicycle lanes, at no cost to the local government.”

He said this modal integration will help improve access to MRT-7 and support the local government’s broader effort to sustainable mobility and improved quality of life in the city.

“The construction of MRT-7’s turnback guideway at West Avenue presented an opportunity for us to help advance Mayor Joy Belmonte’s push for more and better active transport infrastructure in the city. Once completed, the new configuration of the road will feature wider pedestrian walkways, and bike lanes that will benefit more people,” Ang said.

The facility is being built along West Avenue in Quezon City near MRT-7’s North EDSA Station. It aims to ensure that train services across the project’s alignment are efficient and on-schedule.

Pre-construction work on the turnback guideway kicked off last week.

Once completed, the existing two-meter-wide sidewalk will be widened up to 3.10 meters, a portion of which will be designated as a bike lane. The existing perpendicular parking along the road will be converted into parallel parking as well.

In addition to the construction of the walkway and bike lane, the project will also cover the relocation of utilities such as electrical lampposts, communication lines, drainage, water, and sanitary ducts, and other services.

MRT-7 is envisioned to be a 22-kilometer mass transit system that links up with the MRT 3 and LRT 1 and extends from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. It aims to reduce travel time from Quezon City to Bulacan to just 35 minutes.