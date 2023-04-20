Measure seeks additional years for estate tax amnesty

A partylist lawmaker has filed a measure that seeks to extend the availment period of the estate tax amnesty for two years.

In House Bill (HB) 7842 he filed last April 11, Agri Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee said his proposal aims to provide taxpayers enough period to settle their tax dues as the amnesty period is about to lapse on June 14, 2023 under Republic Act (RA) 11569 which amended RA 11213 (Tax Amnesty Act).

“Undeniably, the pandemic significantly reduced the country’s economic activities. Numerous lockdowns and community quarantines led to the closure of businesses and unemployment. These severely affected the capacity of the people to settle their estate taxes due to lack of money and resources,” Lee said.

“With the impact of the pandemic and the high inflation rate that we still face, it is incumbent upon the government to address and lessen the taxpayer’s current burden,” he added.

RA 11213 was enacted in 2019 to “provide a one-time opportunity to settle estate tax obligations through an estate tax amnesty program that will give reasonable tax relief to estates with deficiency estate taxes.”

The Tax Amnesty Act seeks to enhance revenue administration and collection by granting an amnesty on all unpaid internal revenue taxes imposed by the National Government for taxable year 2017 and prior years with respect to estate tax, other internal revenue taxes and tax on delinquencies.

Through HB 7842, taxpayers who are in the process of recovering from the effects of their losses and the impact of the high inflation rate are given an additional opportunity and protection to pay their estate taxes including increments and additions under the National Internal Revenue Code. Taxpayers shall also be immune from any related civil, criminal and administrative penalty.

Under the party-list’s proposed amendment, the new deadline of filing for those who wish to avail of the Estate Tax Amnesty would be set on June 14, 2025 from the original date of June 15, 2023.

If enacted into law, the Secretary of Finance shall, in coordination with the Commissioner of Internal Revenue, would be compelled to issue the necessary rules and regulations for the implementation of these proposals.