Maya Bank, HMO ink deal for card-payment solution

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 20, 2023
MAYA Bank and health maintenance organization (HMO) PhilCare Inc. recently launched a card-payment solution integrating not only the services and products of the two companies but also their respective markets.

A statement issued by Maya Bank explained that card users would be given access to more than 1,700 accredited medical providers throughout the country. The card also allows members to complete medical reimbursements from any automated teller machine (ATM), the statement read.

By linking the card to the Maya app, users can access the digital bank’s services, company said. Maya Bank, however, didn’t disclose the value of the partnership with PhilCare.

PhilCare President and CEO Jaeger L. Tanco was quoted in the statement as saying that he sees the card providing members “convenient access” to institutions. Maya Bank Co-Founder Shailesh Baidwan said he considers the PhilCare-Maya card to “making it easier for PhilCare members and partner doctors to complete reimbursements and receive benefits as they [gain] access to digital banking and payment services.”

Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco

