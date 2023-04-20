LinkedIn names top PHL workplaces

IT services and consulting firm Accenture, and fintech firms Mynt (GCash) and Maya led LinkedIn’s list of 15 best workplaces in the Philippines where professionals can grow their careers.

LinkedIn said the third annual edition of its list also offers valuable insights into the in-demand skills and the most significant job functions in these companies that professionals can utilize to help them land job opportunities.

“For the first time, utility company Aboitiz Power (#7), telecommunications corporation The Globe Group (#6), pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (#13), outsourcing and offshoring consultancy services firm Sagility (#11), and software and technology solutions provider SAP (#9) made it to the list, signaling opportunities for professionals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets in various companies and industries.”

Another IT services and consulting firm that made the list is Kyndryl (#8), while financial services companies Citi (#12) and Prudential (#14) also entered the top 15. Three large global manufacturers were featured on this year’s list, namely Philip Morris International (#4), Unilever (#5), and Procter & Gamble (#10). Food and beverage company Nestle (#15) made its third appearance on the list.

To put this list together, LinkedIn said it leveraged its platform data to rank companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression, namely the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

LinkedIn data also revealed that the in-demand skills that the top companies in the Philippines are looking for in the IT services sector include Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Computer Security.

Companies in the financial services sector are looking for skills such as Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Economics. Some of the largest job functions that these top companies are investing in include Engineering, Information Technology, as well as Customer Success, and Support.

“In this fast-evolving business environment, professionals seek guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources that help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities.

“Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities,” said Atul Harkisanka, Head of Emerging Markets and Country Lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn.