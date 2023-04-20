Landco promotes sports tourism in Batangas

Club Laiya, Landco’s Resort Estate in Batangas, serves as the official training camp of the country’s beach volleyball teams. The tourist and leisure destination becomes more vibrant and teems with excitement as the practice sessions of beach volleyball players are anticipated to attract sports enthusiasts and fans.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Landco Pacific Corporation inked the one-year partnership agreement from January to December 2023. Under the agreement, two beach volleyball courts were built at Club Laiya, with 10 of the 18 members of the national men’s and women’s teams to hold camp seven days a week in Batangas. The rest of the national athletes who are still students will be in Laiya on weekends.

Alongside heralding Club Laiya as a beautiful backdrop for active sports at the beach and a venue for sports tourism, the partnership is an opportune time to strengthen the support for Philippine beach volleyball athletes. In the recent Volleyball World Beach Pro Tours Futures, the Philippine team won gold and silver in the women’s competition.

“We gladly and sincerely appreciate this partnership with Club Laiya on the beach volleyball training camp,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “The timing is perfect, now that we achieved a breakthrough on the global beach volleyball stage.”

The Philippine National Men’s Volleyball team hold regular practice sessions at the white beach of Landco Resort Estate Club Laiya in Batangas

“It’s our privilege at Landco to support the Philippine national beach volleyball teams in Club Laiya as they undergo rigorous training and are set to make the country proud when they compete in upcoming international tournaments. Alongside our advocacy of enabling the youth to realize their full potential in sports, the practice sessions of the national beach volleyball team at the white sand beach of Club Laiya also help in promoting sports tourism in Batangas,” stated Landco Pacific Corporation President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano.

“We welcome the national beach volleyball teams as they hold their training camp in Club Laiya where they also enjoy the facilities managed by Millennial Resorts. They are billeted at the unique accommodations of Cocoons and to meet and balance the demands and discipline of their sports, they can cross-train or opt to unwind at the swimming pool of Club Laiya Beach Club and have their hearty meals at Capt. Barbozza restaurant,” said Patrick Gregorio, Senior Tourism and Hospitality consultant for Millennial Resorts Corp. and former Secretary General, Philippine Olympic Committee.

The Philippine Women’s Volleyball team with their graceful movements while practicing at the white beach of Landco Resort Estate Club Laiya in Batangas

Only two and a half hours from Metro Manila and adjacent to Landco’s Playa Laiya, the sun-kissed 23-hectare Club Laiya is a master-planned and premier resort community. The sprawling property features a mix of private residential lots, buildings, commercial spaces, and tourist hubs. Each provides distinct experiences and opportunities that are part of one unified development of Landco Pacific Corporation.

Club Laiya is a top-notch choice for investors and property owners drawn to the vibrant energy of Laiya beach as a favorite tourist spot for those who love to socialize and engage in an active outdoor lifestyle, with all the conveniences of modern life.

Together with Landco Resort Estates CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach), Club Laiya is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) registered for the properties’ sustainability program.

At Club Laiya, investors can choose from the Seaside District, offering mix use residential and commercial lots that are closest to Laiya’s powdery white sand beach; the Premier District, the gated resort and lush forest community with a scenic view of Laiya’s mountains and greenery; the soon to be built Plaza Laiya; and soon to be launched The Spinnaker, the stunning, medium-rise beachfront premium condominium, with terraced levels and luxurious cuts, featuring an exclusive 4th level infinity pool, and positive Miami vibes.

Millennial Resorts, the hospitality arm of Landco, operates and manages the leisure and hospitality facilities of Resort Estates Club Laiya: the unconventional accommodations of the Cocoons and Camperisti; Captain Barbozza Restaurant and Bar; and the soon-to-be-built The Isle, a multi-purpose event center.

