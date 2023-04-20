Government primes PHL’s high-value crop harvest for global market

The Marcos administration has firmed up its direction in crafting viable strategies that will ensure the delivery export-competitive agriculture products to the global market, a Department of Agriculture (DA) official revealed on Thursday.

“Our theme this year responds to the direction of our President and our DA Secretary, His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to lead the way in order for us to make our strategies congruent to strategizing, clustering, and optimizing toward becoming more export-oriented and being quality competitive,” Gerald Glenn Panganiban, director of DA’s High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), said.

“Not all Philippine crops are currently positioned for export, but there are definitely bright spots,” he said during the celebration of the 2nd High Value Crops (HVC) Week with the theme, “Green Revolution: Road Towards Exportation.”

Panganiban also recognized the support of the stakeholders, including the producers and exporters as DA partners in elevating the export potential of local agri-fishery commodities through the years.

For her part, Senator Cynthia Villar, chairperson of Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, expressed her support to the implementation of the program.

“We should give more emphasis now to the high value crops,” she said.

The senator cited findings that as an economy grow, it tends to move out of subsistence food crop production to a diversified market-oriented production system.

Villar added “economic development in other countries has been accompanied by a shift in the product mix from food staples to HVCs, livestock and poultry.”

Furthermore, following this year’s HVC Week, the HVCDP will showcase success stories and efforts toward increasing the sufficiency of HVC commodities, developing the industries, and eventually marking the position of Philippine high-value crops in the world market.

The celebration also aims to encourage more Filipinos to engage in HVC farming, processing, and/or exporting activities for higher income and to promote good agricultural practices and systems to achieve the production of export-grade agri products.

The HVC week is celebrated every April to mark the implementation anniversary of the Republic Act 7900 or the High-Value Crops Development Act of 1995, which aims at promoting the production, processing, marketing and distribution of high-value crops.