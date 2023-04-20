Gaite wins Amit Cup

LESLIE GAITE edged Carmille Lumawag, 9-8, to rule the Amit Cup—the country’s first all-women billiards tournament—at the Marboys Billiards Cafe inside BF Parañaque recently.

“It was one tough tournament,” said the pretty Gaite A Criminology student at the Philippine College of Criminology who’s been playing billiards for the last decade.

Gaite and Lumawag, playing out of Bacolod City, breezed through the semifinals with similar 7-2 victories over Cheeya Navarro and Phoy Andal, respectively.

Three-time world champion Rubilen Amit initiated the six-leg tournament for her advocacy to discover new female players.

There were 58 entrees, most of them returnees, in the final leg of the tournament sponsored by Scarab with Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo also providing assistance to Amit’s grassroots program.

The tournament rolls off its second season in June.