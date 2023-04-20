Editorial Cartoon April 20, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
‘Destiny of our OFWs not in China’s hands’
Chinese officials are against the move to upgrade the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Philippines and the US because they see this as an American ploy to encircle and contain China through its military alliance with the Philippines. Beijing is also strongly opposed to the Philippines conducting joint patrols with allies in the West Philippine Sea, which are meant to send a clear message to the China that it needs to stop once and for all its bullying in the contested areas.