DOTr recognized for eco-friendly transport projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has been recognized by an international group for its efforts in completing transport projects that boost the country’s economy and protect the environment.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista received the “International Recognition and Global Gratitude Award” from the Good Stories Movement during its launch in the country at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Bautista said the DOTr is committed to building environment-friendly transport projects that reduce traffic congestion, improve mobility, and enhance the quality of life.

He cited some examples of these projects, including the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway and Active Transport Program, which promotes the use of buses and bicycles as alternative modes of transportation.

He also mentioned the construction of over 500 kilometers of bike lanes across the country, including more than nine kilometers in Intramuros, Manila.

“We want tourists to support cycling tourism,” he said.

Bautista also said the DOTr is investing in rail projects as trains are relatively eco-friendly due to lower carbon emissions.

He said these projects are part of the DOTr’s vision to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable transport systems for all Filipinos.

The Good Stories Movement is a campaign that highlights the good stories of people who care for the land, air, and water. It was launched in the country in celebration of Earth Day on April 22.

The event was organized by the International Council for Environmental Law Madrid and New York, Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (IGSD), Washington D.C and Paris, Asia Pacific Center for Environmental Law, Environmental Law Program, University of Hawaii, and Normandy Chair. (PNA)