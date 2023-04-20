DMCI Holdings, Inc. issues Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Energy Development Corporation issues Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING
Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trust (REIT) of the Gotianun-led Filinvest Group, on Wednesday said it has finalized 10,300 square meters in new lease deals as of the first quarter.
The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Aboitiz-led GNPower Dinginin Ltd. (GNPD) have filed applications for approval of their emergency power supply agreements (EPSA).
San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said on Wednesday it will integrate active transport solutions with the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7’s elevated turnback guideway.