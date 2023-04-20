‘Día del Libro’ 2023 celebrates‘power of words’ in Intramuros

AS an anticipation of the “World Book Day” on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the Embassy of Spain and Intramuros Administration invite visitors to the Intramuros Branch of Instituto Cervantes de Manila to enjoy a variety of activities that promote the joy of reading.

From fiction to nonfiction, poetry to prose, thousands of books will be gathered around Instituto Cervantes’ premises in Intramuros. Día del Libro will feature Manila’s top bookstores and publishing houses that will be selling a wide array of books at 20-percent discount. Following the tradition in Spain, every book purchase would entitle the buyer to a free rose.

Apart from the book market, visitors to Día del Libro will be treated to poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book presentations, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food, as well as fun activities for the children.

First introduced in Manila by Instituto Cervantes in 2006, the tradition of Día del Libro began in Barcelona, Spain. Up to the present, the tradition is commemorated on St. George’s Day (April 23), when Spanish people exchange roses and books. This date also honors two of history’s greatest writers: Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare, who coincidentally died on April 23, 1616.

These significant incidents has prompted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in declaring April 23 as “World Book and Copyright Day” to instill the love of reading among the youth, and to promote respect for the rights of authors over their works.

April is also the birth month of the classical Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas. In his honor, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts has declared April as “National Literature Month.”

In the spirit of this year’s celebration, Unesco has chosen the theme: “Read for the Future” to emphasize the role of books in shaping the collective future. In a world that is constantly changing, books provide us with the knowledge and imagination to navigate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

In this edition, to mark the Day of Miguel de Cervantes, Instituto Cervantes is challenging visitors to join a “quixotic” attempt: to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. The final hand-written book will be deposited in the Library of Instituto Cervantes. Those interested to take part in the writing of Don Quijote can join on the same day with no prior registration. Participants in the handwriting chain will also receive a rose.

Through the second recital of Fil-Hispanic Poetry, Instituto Cervantes is inviting poetry lovers to recite verses written in Spanish by Filipino poets. All recorded recitations will be compiled in a video that will be posted in Instituto Cervantes YouTube channel: Instituto Cervantes Manila by the end of the month. Interested poetry aficionados can register via https://forms.office.com/e/EZwcmKDsTN

Admission to all Día del Libro activities is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about World Book Day 2023 and events at the Intramuros Branch of Instituto Cervantes de Manila, visit Instituto Cervantes’s Facebook page.

