A joint exhibit ART DEFINES ME of entrepreneur Grace Coronel- Agbayani and interior designer Munte Alava Del Rosario, consisting of 60 arts works painted in different media, opened on March 8, International Women’s Day at Chef Jessie, ground floor, Amorsolo Condominium, Rockwell Center, Makati City.

A distinguished line up of prominent personalities like Gina De Venesia, Marites Lopez,. Mylene Co., Vilma Valera and Japanese fabric designer, Yuki among others as special guests.

Proceeds of sales from the artist first exhibit will go to MARY’S WAY FOUNDATION.For further details, call 09178332227/09178232303

Grace Coronel Agbayani started painting in watercolor with her mentor and friend Lay Atilano, together with a group of creative friends whose passion is to paint. Her other mentors are Jeff Consumo a freelance artist, and Fidel Sarmiento of Sunshine who both guided and encouraged her to evolve and develop her own style of modern art. Her interest in the arts began from a young age, when her mother Florencia Coronel started her business of children’s wear , designing and making apparel for kids under the Cinderella brand. She had an elegant and impeccable fashion sense. She taught Grace the ABC’s of children’s RTW clothes, from concept, design, creation and integration of material with color choice and mix, and then on to marketing and sales. She also learned to be observant and to have a trained eye, especially in giving attention to details in clothes. All these sparked her interest in the Fine Arts.

Munte Del Rosario started her education at St. Scholastica’s College from elementary till high school then moved to Maryknoll for college. She has always been a creative person since she was a child, sewing clothes for her dolls and transforming aluminum foils into flowers. During summer breaks from school she enrolled at Slim’s school of Fashion designing and dressmaking. In the 90’s she took up interior design at PSID and beading courses under Portia Leuterio. One of her hobbies is decorating homes for the holidays.

She enrolled in basic painting lesson in 1984 in West Palm Beach, Florida but only for a month due to lack of time. Nine years ago she started painting lessons with Ramon Vivas using water color as her medium but shifted to acrylic which was easier to do her own style, the sculptured painting.

For the past 6years she has been taking lessons from Jeff Consumo. Slowly she developed her passion for palette painting using medium to heavy gel gloss and versatex for textured finish. She enjoys painting fir the sake of painting now that she more time for it.