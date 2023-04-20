3rd Season of ‘Kapitan Kress: Bayaning Mangingisda at Bayaning Magsasaka’ search enters judging phase

The Kapitan Kress: Bayaning Mangingisda at Bayaning Magsasaka 2023 competition aims to highlight the inspiring stories of farmers and fishermen who have made a significant impact on their communities and the industry as a whole.

In a recent event held at Sobel Hotel in Caloocan City, the Top 10 Semi-finalists of the Kapitan Kress: Bayaning Mangingisda at Bayaning Magsasaka Search 2023 have been successfully deliberated. The panel of judges, consisting of five distinguished individuals from various government agencies, academe, and media outlets, carefully evaluated the nominations based on criteria such as their contributions to the industry, their impact on their community and environment, and their dedication to sustainable practices.

The panel of judges was composed of Mr. Gilbert Tamayo Ale from the Department of Agriculture, Mr. James Orlanda from Business Mirror, Ms. Roselle Quinatadcan and Mr. Paolo Enrico Paquiz from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Mr. Antonio E. Etrata Jr., from the University of Santo Tomas.

After careful deliberation, the judges have chosen the top 10 semi-finalists for each category who have shown remarkable dedication and excellence in their respective fields and who have made it to the next round of the competition. They will undergo further screening and interviews, after which the top five finalists will be chosen. Among the top 10 semi-finalists under the Bayaning Magsasaka category are Wesley Adriano, Richard Arceno, Evener Arguelles, Jerome Banda, Randy Buen, Marigrace Cariaga, Alejandro Leoncio, Ramil Llanes, Rodrigo Mercado, and Rolan Nogalada. Among the top 10 semi-finalists under the Bayaning Mangingisda category are Alexander Agra, Fulvio America, Quirsito Cajegas, Venerando Carbon, Marilou Dela Vega, Timoteo Gonzales, Evelyn Malicay, Basil Mustapha, Danilo Trongco, and Gavina Tumbaga.

The event was graced by a special guest, Annray Villota Rivera, OIC-Executive Director III of the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority, who commended the efforts of the nominees and emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of farmers and fishermen in the country. She also expressed her gratitude to Kapitan Kress and other nominees for their hard work and dedication in their chosen fields.

The next phase of the Kapitan Kress: Bayaning Mangingisda at Bayaning Magsasaka Search 2023 will be the judging for the top 5 finalists. This will take place on the 8th of May 2023, at the Sobel Hotel located in Caloocan. The semi-finalists will be interviewed by esteemed judges, who will then select the top 5 finalists. The top 5 finalists will undergo further evaluation and scrutiny from the panel of judges to determine the grand winner, which is set to take place on May 17, 2023.

Finally, the awarding ceremonies for the Kapitan Kress: Bayaning Mangingisda at Bayaning Magsasaka 2023 competition will be held on May 27, 2023, at Sobel Hotel, Caloocan. This ceremony will be a celebration of their outstanding achievements and contributions to their respective industries and communities. The winners will receive cash prizes, as well as recognition for their outstanding achievements.