What caused NFA’sprocurement woes

The rice tariffication law or Republic Act 11203 is crystal clear about the manner by which the National Food Authority should procure rice, which will serve as its buffer stock. The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of RA 11203, which was released a few weeks after the law took effect, also specified that the state-run agency can no longer import the staple for buffer stocking purposes. The law and its IRR unequivocally said that the NFA should buy rice only from local farmers.

The IRR of RA 11203 also specified that the NFA should adopt an “optimal level” of buffer stock, which it would maintain at all times except to make releases in response to emergencies or in support of the government’s disaster relief programs. The IRR mandates the agency to determine the locations and amounts of prepositioned stocks in anticipation of emergency and disaster. To fund the procurement of this buffer stock, the NFA should receive an allocation from the national government and is also allowed to borrow money for its rice purchases.

For the NFA to recommend importation to beef up its buffer stock despite the clear language of the law could only mean that the agency is running out of options. The rice harvest season would conclude in May and most farmers would start planting by June. However, based on pronouncements made by the President, the NFA’s buffer stock is not even enough to supply the rice requirement of the country for a day.

The NFA, according to President Marcos, would need some 330,000 metric tons (MT) of milled rice, which would meet the country’s rice requirement for nine days. The figure seems to pale in comparison to the volume of rice that the country produced in the first semester of 2022. The President himself said, however, that budgetary constraints are making it difficult for the agency to purchase the volume it requires.

The lack of funds and the low buying price are the main ingredients that gave rise to the current procurement woes of the NFA. The agency simply could not compete with private traders who have been offering as much as P21 per kilogram for dried palay, versus the P19 per kg of the NFA (See, “Farmgate prices of dried palay up in Central Luzon,” in the BusinessMirror, March 20, 2023). For those who have the option of selling their produce to the food agency, it does not make sense to sell their crop to the NFA considering the spike in production costs, including the price of fertilizers.

Three years ago, a senatorial candidate and a former senior agriculture official had urged policymakers to carefully study the overhaul of the NFA (See, “Focus on rice import rules, not NFA overhaul,” in the BusinessMirror, February 21, 2019). Lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno also warned against tinkering with the food security functions of the NFA. We earnestly hope that the current administration would be able to find viable options that would allow the food agency to comply with RA 11203 and its IRR, particularly since the country is facing the threat of El Niño.