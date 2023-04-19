TVS Motor Company Launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in PHL

byBMPlus
April 19, 2023
2 minute read
TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition at the Makina Auto Show in the Philippines.

The Race Edition now comes with signature LED headlamps and LED DRLs and is equipped with hazard lamps to step up the convenience quotient. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. Ever since its entry into the Indian National Rally Championships as TVS NTORQ SXR, the scooter has consistently earned a place on the podium and boasts a strong winning record. 

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnectTM which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features. These can be accessed through an advanced fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 60-plus features. The scooter is available in an attractive three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black, and metallic red color.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said, “Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favorite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same. Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’ and with the launch of race edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength.”

He also said, “The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has been received very well in the Philippines. The scooter has become an immediate favorite and we are sure the new Race Edition will further find acceptance from the customers seeking an element of thrill and performance.”

TVS NTORQ 125, India’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter is built on three key pillars of performance, style, and technology. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users will have an access to a special race-inspired user interface.

TVS NTORQ 125 has been witnessing an overwhelming response globally from its target audience – Gen Z. The sporty scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine, that churns out a maximum power output of 6.9 kW@7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm@5,500 rpm. The Race Edition boasts of a 90 kmph top speed and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 9.1 seconds.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition is priced at PHP80,900 and it will be available nationwide from May 15, 2023. 

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

