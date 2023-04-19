TNT Triple Giga test its mettle against some of the top teams in the region as the Asia Tour 3×3 kicks off this weekend at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Already the gold standard in the local front, the Mau Belen-coached side tries to extend its dominance on the international stage this time.

Samboy de Leon joins the fray for TNT as he teams up with Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza and import Raoul Odou of Benin.

TNT is one of six Philippine clubs seeing action in the men’s division. The others are its fellow Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 team Cavitex Braves, Happy Hotels, Gameville, Demigod and Zamboanga Valientes.

Tonino Gonzaga, Kenneth Ighalo, Marion Magat and Dominick Fajardo are playing for the Braves, while Keith Datu, Nico Salva, Yutien Andrada and TH Tumalip bannering Happy Hotels.

Gameville will have Ryan Monteclaro and Mike Nzeusseu, Demigod will lean on Paolo Hubalde and Chris de Chavez, and Zamboanga Valientes has Chibueze Ikeh up front.

They will face international teams Singapore Lions, Vietnam Red & Gold, Harimau Malaysia with two teams.

Pool A is composed of Zamboanga, Gameville and Harimau A; Pool B has Happy Hotel, Demigod, and Rising Star; Pool C got Cavitex, VN Red & Gold and Singapore Lions; and Pool D is comprised of TNT Triple Giga, The Performance Lab and Harimau B.

The top-seeded teams in each group will earn an outright quarterfinals berth while the second- and third-ranked teams will play in a crossover knockout stage to advance to the final eight.

Winners advance to the semifinals and the championship game, with the champion taking home the $10,000 in cash.