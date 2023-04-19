Tapales pays President Marcos courtesy call in Malacañang today

NEWLY-MINTED unified world super bantamweight champion Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales will pay President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a courtesy on Thursday in Malacañang Palace.

Tapales arrived Tuesday from Japan where he beat Murodjon Akhmadaliev last April 9 and captured the fighter from Uzbekistan’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight belts which he will present to President Marcos.

The 31-year-old Lanao del Norte native said it would be an honor to present his belts to the President.

“I am very excited to visit Malacañang and meet President Bongbong Marcos. It’s a very rare occasion when you meet the highest leader of the land,” Tapales said. “I will be handing my belts to him and I’m so thankful.”

Tapales will be joined by his promoter Sanman boxing chief JC Mananquil, trainer Ernel Fontanilla, manager Mike Pelayo, Jerry Pelayo, Sanman vice-president Ramon Falgui, Soledad Mananquil and international matchmaker and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons in Malacañang.

He became the first Filipino to win two world championship belts in one fight after scoring a split decision victory over erstwhile unbeaten Akhmadaliev in San Antonio, Texas, behind his remarkable jabbing prowess and patience.

“It was an unforgettable night and I never thought that I could handle Akhmadaliev’s punches that was why I relied on my head movements and great jabs,” Tapales said. “I am really happy to build some momentum and win the early rounds.”

Tapales, who was World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion in 2016. He will face the winner of the fight between reigning unified World Boxing Council and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton of the US and Japanese unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue in July for his next assignment.

Tapales (37-3 win-loss record win-loss record with 19 knockouts) said he wants to meet the “The Monster” Inoue in November in Japan for a big money fight.

“I really like to fight Inoue because he’s very challenging, but Fulton is also a dangerous opponent so let’s see and find out first.,” he said

Tapales said he will watch the Inoue-Fulton at ringside.