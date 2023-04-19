Strong consumer spending lifts 2022 income–Cosco

Cosco Capital Inc., the listed retail holding firm of businessman Lucio L. Co, said its income in 2022 went up by 17 percent to P12.28 billion from P10.5 billion a year ago, despite inflation and other economic headwinds.

The company said consolidated revenues last year rose by 13 percent to P197.1 billion from P174.4 billion in 2021.

“The company continued to benefit from the economic recovery amid the prevailing macroeconomic challenges by way of higher revenue growth across all its business segments which indicates the recovering consumer demand.”

The group’s grocery retailing businesses, Puregold Price Club Inc. and S&R Membership Shopping Club, contributed 63 percent of total core net income, followed by the liquor distribution with 25 percent, commercial real estate segment with 11 percent and specialty retail, 1 percent.

The grocery retailing group’s net sales were higher by 12 percent year-on-year to P184.3 billion, driven by the 6.6 percent full year same store sales growth and the increase in new stores as consumer demand gained momentum due to the reopening of the economy.

Even as inflation spiked, Cosco said sentiment was lifted by low unemployment, minimum wage hikes, robust remittances from overseas Filipino workers and the full resumption of face-to-face classes.

“The company still sees continuous growth in its topline in the coming years due to country’s healthy underlying fundamentals, underserved demand and relatively raw retail landscape.”

The grocery retail segment also managed a 13 percent year-on-year growth in net income to P9.3 billion.

The liquor distribution business through The Keepers Holdings Inc. recorded a consolidated revenue of P13.96 billion, 26 percent higher than last year’s level. This is on the back of a 20 percent growth in volume of cases sold totaling more than 5.3 million cases sold in 2022, driven principally by the continued robust performance of Alfonso brandy, which has already surpassed its prepandemic levels.

Sales performance from other spirits, wines as well as specialty beverages categories also registered growth contributing to the overall revenue growth in 2022. This, the company said, indicates a recovering demand with the easing of community restrictions.

Net income for the liquor segment jumped by 41 percent to P2.23 billion in 2022 resulting from the strong sales performance from all categories, such as imported wine, spirits and specialty beverages.

During the year and pursuant to its strategic plans, Keepers has also completed its acquisition of a 50-percent equity interest in Bodegas Williams & Humbert SA, the producers of Alfonso, the Keepers’ flagship brand and the number 1 imported brandy in the Philippines.

The commercial real estate segment posted a 7 percent growth in rental revenue amounting to P1.81 billion last year as business operations improved due to easing mobility restrictions.

The real estate segment saw its net income fall by more than 7 percent to P845 million from P915 million in 2021 due to higher power and utility costs.

For the specialty retailing business segment, Office Warehouse Inc.’s revenues grew by 15 percent at P1.79 billion as it continued to see a recovery from its business operations. Net income improved by 38 percent to P69 million last year from P50 million in the previous year.