SM City Marilao launches an immersive mall experience in the Metaverse

Virtual world took center stage as kids arrived in droves at SM City Marilao to participate and experience Bulacan’s first virtual entertainment zone and biggest Roblox tournament in the Metaverse.

SM City Marilao is the first mall in the province to officially offer shopping and malling experiences on the global gaming platform Roblox, via the SM Superkids Zone. This gaming platform in Roblox allows users to explore, play games, and interact with friends in SM Supermalls’ metaverse equivalent.

During the launch and tournament, kids were delighted as they expressed themselves through a custom avatar while navigating the simulated digital reality and reimagining the mall experience as they finished rounds of challenges.

The SM SuperKids Zone Roblox Game features familiar sights such as Toy Kingdom, SM Cyberzone, and SM Foodcourt, in addition to the SM Market and The SM Store.

Set in SM City Marilao’s Pixel World, kids can now take part in the SM Superkids Zone Roblox Game Tournament every weekend of April from 3 PM to 4 PM. The player who finishes the game in the shortest period of time wins amazing prizes from SM Supermalls.

SM Supermalls’ SM Superkids Zone Roblox Game is part of SM’s ongoing efforts to revolutionize the shopping experience for its young customers. It is also one of the unique summer activities for families looking for fun and innovative way to spend their time at the mall.

Other fun-filled summer activities in SM City Marilao include the PAWchella PAWty, which celebrates shoppers’ furry friends. SM City Marilao will also be hosting the Pandegka Travelling Art Exhibit from April 21 to May 19. The exhibit will feature various forms of art, including paintings and mixed art, created by the Pasa-Kalye Group of Artists.

The SM Superkids Zone in Roblox offers a new way for kids to experience the mall virtually and is available online or via a free app download from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media.