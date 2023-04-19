Rep. Acidre says government needs to ‘adjust’ perspective on health-care delivery

The government has to “adjust” its perspective in its health-care delivery program to achieve a lasting impact for most Filipinos and the economy.

Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude A. Acidre on Wednesday said that it’s high time for national government leaders and planners to broaden their vision to make health-care delivery more “significant” to the times.

“We need a paradigm shift to an investment-perspective from a cost-perspective as far as (health-care) deliveries are concerned,” Acidre pointed out at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Malate entitled the “Cancer Menace.”

In the long run, Acidre pointed out, it would be quite beneficial to the country because a healthy citizenry would deliver greater productivity to the economy.

In economic terms, Acidre said, the health sector could also be harnessed as a major growth economic driver if given the proper support, infrastructure, development of a substantial pool of talented manpower and vision of excellence, transparency and good governance.

Although there are several challenges hounding the country’s health sectors, Acidre said there are also positive gains such as the passage of the Universal Health Care (UHC) law and the creation of the National Institute of Cancer Research.

“These are steps in the right direction,” he said.

“It also shows the importance of investing in health,” Acidre pointed out.

UHC, also known as the Kalusugan Pangkalahatan (KP), seeks to ensure that every Filipino will receive affordable and quality health benefits. This involves providing adequate resources – health human resources, health facilities, and health financing.

To attain the goals of the UHC, it has to pursue three strategic thrusts such as 1) financial risk protection through expansion in enrollment and benefit delivery of the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP); 2) improved access to quality hospitals and health-care facilities; and 3) attainment of health-related Millennium Development Goals.

In the forum, Dr. Jorge Ignacio, chairman, Philippine Cancer Institute, Philippine General Hospital, stressed the importance of pushing for early testing as a proactive approach in the fight against breast cancer.

He added that early testing would be both beneficial to the patients and the country as this will result in savings both for the patients and the government.

Ignacio also urged government to conduct more comprehensive feasibility studies to determine the real cost of the medicines being prescribed to the patients.

Determining the real cost of the medicines, he said, would be a big financial relief, especially for the marginalized patients. “Feasibility studies are important in cancer treatment,” he stressed,

“They should not made from thin air,” Ignacio added.

Aileen Antolin, vice president of Kasuso Foundation, for her part, urged the Department of Education to include breast cancer awareness in the reproductive health subjects of students starting from Grade 7.

In the macro level, she urged the government to craft a long-term solution to tackle the challenges of breast cancer. “Cancer is forever, it is here to stay,” Antolin said. -30-