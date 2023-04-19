Recognizing top ‘Real Leaders’ of 2023

Real Leaders has released its latest list of the world’s most impactful companies that are leading purposeful change, and two Philippine-based companies—Generation HOPE and Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX)—have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to social and environmental change. These companies have been ranked at 232nd and 257th place, respectively, joining the ranks of other winners such as Tesla, Ben & Jerry’s, and Crocs.

“This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It’s encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world,” said Mark Van Ness, founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

Founded in 2010, Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change.

In its fifth year, the magazine reveals its Impact Awards which ranks 300 Impact Companies solving existential problems through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions. Calculated by the Real Leaders “Force for Good” score, it takes into account the company’s five-year sales growth, revenue, and B Impact Assessment to objectively rank the companies.

Respected brands from a variety of industries globally, such as Toms, Vita Coco, Tetra Pak, and Lego Group also made it to this year’s list.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies,” said Nanette Medved-Po, founder and executive chairperson at HOPE and PCX. “We aspire to continue to build out effective market-based solutions to address important environmental and social issues in the Philippines and beyond.”

Generation HOPE (www.generationhope.ph) has made a significant impact since its establishment in 2012, with 122 public school classrooms built in areas where they are needed the most. Additionally, the organization’s agricultural interventions have benefited over 21,000 smallholder coconut farmers in Mindanao, resulting in the planting of more than a million coconut trees in the region last year. Generation HOPE is also actively contributing to environmental conservation by diverting plastic away from nature and collecting approximately 551 kilograms of plastic in 2022 alone.

Plastic Credit Exchange’s (www.plasticcreditexchange.com) mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy and build a future where no plastic ends up in nature. PCX is addressing the plastic waste problem by collecting, tracking, monetizing and repurposing plastic with the power of blockchain technology while supporting communities on the ground. It is the only fully transparent global marketplace for audited plastic waste reduction.

To date, PCX and its partners have diverted more than 42 million kilograms of plastic waste from nature, invested over $3 million into the historically underfunded circular plastic economy, and its waste-to-energy programs have driven more than 70K tons of carbon reduction from coal replacement.