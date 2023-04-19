Presidential peace adviser Purisima calls for end to Cordillera tribal war    

Acting Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Isidro Purisima has called for sobriety among members of two warring tribal groups in the Cordillera.

Purisima said he was saddened by the “continuing tension” between the tribes of Sadanga, Mountain Province and Tinglayan, Kalinga, which has resulted in the death of members from both tribes.

The adviser said that more than a week ago, a hunter from Barangay Bekigan, Sadanga, Mountain Province was also killed. Purisima also joined the call for peace by officials of the two provinces.

“Such acts of violence have no place in a humane, democratic and peaceful society,” Purisima stressed.

He said the impact of the incidents would not only increase violence among members of the feuding tribes, but also in surrounding communities.

Purisima also commended the efforts of Kalinga and Mountain Province and their Council of Elders in moving to contain the situation and pushing for peaceful means to resolve the “long time conflict.”

“And while we have faith in the Cordillera practices and traditions, may we continue to contribute to a lasting peace by honoring the rule of law, and uphold the peace covenant that was signed by the governors of Kalinga and Mountain Province in 2022,” he said.

The peace agreement contains measures, which could be undertaken by both parties to prevent violence.

One of its provisions declared the “just settlement of inter-boundary disputes by peaceful means through negotiation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to agencies, and other diplomatic approaches which does not endanger national peace and security, and justice.”

Purisima assured that his office is taking all possible measures to stop and resolve the conflict.

He said they have also asked the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to help in preventing the possible further escalation of hostilities.

“We enjoin the Elders of the feuding tribes and the governors of the two provinces to come together once again in the name of peace, in hopes of resolving their differences in a manner that will be beneficial for all for the sake of the future of their respective provinces,” the peace adviser said.