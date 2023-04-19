Philippines Finest Business Awards to recognize outstanding achievers and leaders

byBMPlus
April 19, 2023
2 minute read
In just six months, the Philippines Finest Business Awards will be recognizing and rewarding exceptional individuals, companies, products, and services that promote and exemplify best business practices, consumer welfare and protection, product quality, and consumer services.

Organized by La Visual Corporation and Sirbisu Channel, this prestigious event aims to acknowledge and reward those who have demonstrated exceptional performance and achievement in the business industry.

The confirmed awardees are from different business industries and have been recognized as the best in their respective fields. These include Chef Chateau, Hiroshi Wellness Healthcare Solutions, RIO’S Catering Services, Robin’s RTW Boutique, Fotomagika Photography & Photobooth, JP Food Service, Petals of Love MNL, ,Lagniappe PrintShop, Sheanne Roll Up Door Construction Services, Lyx Beautyline and Bagwiser Lux

But the Philippines Finest Business Awards isn’t just about recognizing businesses and companies. It’s also about honoring outstanding individuals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, public servants, artists, and celebrities who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. This year’s awardees include Ms. Salvacion Paparon, who will receive the Most Outstanding Individual Achievement in Business & Entrepreneurship award, Honorable Anthony Dacones, who is recognized as one of our Outstanding Public Servants, Mr. Gerald Santos, who will be honored as the Outstanding International Filipino Performer.

“We are excited to honor these outstanding individuals and companies who have contributed to the continued pursuit of excellence and noteworthy achievement,” said the event organizers. “The awards ceremony aims to inspire others to strive for excellence and foster a stronger business community.”

The event media partners include Business Mirror, Pilipino Mirror, Philippine Graphic , Malaya Business Insight, The Hexagon Events Place, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rizal.

Nominations for the Philippines Finest Business Awards and Philippine Business Finest Awards for Outstanding Achievers are still open. To participate or learn more about the event, visit the official website at www.philippinefinestbusinessaward.com

For inquiries or partnership opportunities please contact La Visual Corporation at contact@lavisualcorporation.com or Sirbisu Channel at info@sirbisuchannel.com.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

