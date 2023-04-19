Oil revenues boost PERC profit

PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC) of the Yuchengco Group saw its net income rise by 30 percent to P863 million last year from P665 million in 2021.

Oil revenues went up by 57 percent to P726 million in 2022 from P461 million in 2021 driven by the significant increase in global crude prices to $106.27 per barrel (bbl) from an average of $69.90 per barrel during the period.

Electricity sales in 2022 declined 11 percent from previous year mainly due to the one-month preventive maintenance shutdown of the 20megawatt (MW) Maibarara-1 and the 12MW Maibarara-2 power plants in February.

However, this was offset by the hefty returns from the Gabon petroleum operations, leading to a 69-percent surge in net income attributable to PERC’s equity holders. Net income jumped to P549 million in 2022 from the previous year’s P325 million.

PERC is engaged in petroleum production through the Etame consortium in Gabon, West Africa and in renewable energy (RE) in the Philippines through its holding firm PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC), that owns and runs RE power stations utilizing geothermal, wind, and solar energy.

PEGC currently holds majority stakes in the 32-MW Maibarara Geothermal Power Project in Batangas and the 70-MWdc Tarlac Solar Power Project. The company also has a 40 percent share in the 50-MW Nabas Wind Power Project in Aklan.