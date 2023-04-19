Megaworld REIT’s income more than doubles in 2022

Mreit Inc., the real estate investment trust (REIT) of Megaworld Corp., said its income last year more than doubled to P2.5 billion from the previous year’s P1.1 billion.

The company said it recorded revenues of P3.6 billion for the period, also higher compared to the previous year’s P1.5 billion.

In 2022, Mreit said it had an average occupancy of 96 percent.

“We cap off the year firm despite some headwinds faced by the office industry. Our ability to adapt and pivot in response to the ever-changing market conditions is a testament to the quality of our assets,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“As we look ahead, we believe we are well positioned to withstand any headwinds that may come. We will continue leveraging our expertise and experience to capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

Last month, Mreit said it approved of the acquisition of an additional 4 office properties in Megaworld’s prime township McKinley West and Iloilo Business Park worth P5.3 billion.

Income from these new assets will contribute to Mreit starting this year and is expected to further drive its growth.

The acquisition expanded its portfolio by 44,567 square meters or by 16 percent to 325,000 sq.m. covering 18 office properties in four Megaworld premier townships.

Mreit said it is committed to grow its portfolio by 54 percent to 500,000 sq.m. by 2024. This will help the company achieve its objective to deliver at least 10 percent annual total shareholder return through a combination of both organic and inorganic growth.

Last February 15, the company paid out dividends of P0.2428 per share to its shareholders based on its distributable income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total dividends for the year reached P0.9770 per share. This brings the company’s dividend yield to 6.7 percent as of Mreit’s closing share price of P14.54 per share on April 17.

The company was also recently included in the Philippine Property Index.