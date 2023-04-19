Mantawi Residences: Where progress and luxury meet

MANDAUE, CEBU—RLC Residences, the housing unit of Robinsons Land Corp.’s (RLC), has returned to its roots—this time with a bigger offering that is the high-end development called Mantawi Residences—on the back of the growing market demand.

“We are happy to come back here in Cebu with another promising project that is Mantawi Residences. We are very proud to finally unveil this development that we envisioned for our future residents who are on the lookout for a home and investment that they can proudly call theirs,” RLC Residences Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard B. Sotelo said during the grand launch event held at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City last Friday.

According to him, this project best represents the outlook of the Gokongwei Group founder, the late John L. Gokongwei Jr., who grew up in Cebu with his family. The peddler-turned-successful business tycoon’s vision is to constantly look for opportunities and victorious in life.

“That’s why we designed this condo development with unique and high-quality features that can support our future residents’ quest for success,” he explained.

Next frontier of progress in Cebu

THE master-planned vertical community of Mantawi Residences sits on the 20,328 square meters of property. When it’s finished, it will have four condominiums, each rising at 40-story and housing penthouse units worth P60 million each and one- to three-bedroom units at a price range starting at P15 million.

Capturing RLC Residences’ “Raise, Live, Connect” vision, this upscale project boasts of a 1.3-hectare amenity area, where hyper-sized and above-standard facilities will soon be made available. It is set to feature a variety of landscaped areas, beach-inspired swimming pools, a cascading water wall, a pet park, an outdoor play area, etc. It will also offer curated global retail brands at the ground floor.

The upscale property is designed to provide spacious living spaces and built-in smart home devices to its residents. It will have exclusive and roomy penthouses with multiple loggias, so owners can enjoy the city’s skyline.

With its strategic location at the heart of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, Mantawi Residences is near academic institutions, shopping hubs, and hospitals. Soon, it will also be just a stone thrown away from future developments in the pipeline, as the Mandaue government plans to develop the Metro Cebu Expressway and the Cebu Bus Transit, turning the Cebu International Port into an international cruise docking area, and the establishment of a premier waterfront development featuring a commercial space and a luxury district.

“The target market for this is really the growing professionals. They are at the age bracket of 35 to 45. They are more of like when you are investing for your life, wherein you feel like you’re fighting so much, and then you’re finding to outgrow your current environment and life, and just feel you need to spread your wings at this time,” noted RLC Residences Senior Director Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario.

“It really is an exciting time to RLC Residences because we really put the needs and the demands of our customers. And when we designed it, we made sure that we looked at what our target market is. So we are offering the frontier of progress to our homeowners,” RLC Residences Assistant Vice President and Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go added.

Positive market acceptance

SINCE March 31, the start of pre-selling the initial phase of the project comprised of the first two towers with a combined inventory of 474 units, Sotelo bared that two of the four penthouses of Tower 1 have been already sold.

Following the kick off, the top executive expects more units to be taken up given the quality and sales performance of their other three residential projects in the province, namely, Azalea Place, Amisa Private Residences, and Galleria Residences Cebu.

In fact, he revealed that the last two condo projects have so far been already sold at 96 percent and 99 percent, respectively.

“I think what the pandemic has generally done is that casual investors have kinda pushed pack. So the people who are intending to buy a condo are the ones who really are ready to spend, except that, I think, we probably made a couple of right decision choices that appeal to what people are looking for post-pandemic,” Sotelo said, referring to some tweaks they had in terms of the project’s design.

Moving forward, he shared that they will prepare the property floor planning at the latter part of this year. For the first tower, he noted that they will begin the board filing, with half of the podium built by October of this year, as unit turnover is set in the first quarter of 2029.

“We normally do not start selling a new tower until we’re 80 percent or 90 percent sold on the first tower. So if I look at our sales progress for the last couple of years [with our other three preceding projects here], we’ll probably launch maybe about a year or a year-and-a-half for [the remaining] three towers,” Sotelo disclosed, while hinting the launch of two to four more projects in Metro Manila this year. “We’re pretty confident that the market for real estate condominium will continue to grow.”