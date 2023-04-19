Laguna rises again with Anilag Festival 2023

FINALLY, here comes the planting season in Laguna— figuratively—with high hopes for an abundant harvest after the long dry spell.

Like anywhere else in the country, this native province of Dr. Jose Rizal rises again from the Covid-19 pandemic with the return of the just-concluded Anilag Festival, short for “Ani ng Laguna,” which means “harvest of Laguna.”

For the first time since this fair, dubbed as the “mother of all festivals,” was put on hold for over three years due to the ensuing health crisis, the provincial government held it once again face-to-face. And what a better way to have it than a weeklong revelry from March 11 to 18, packed with various activities.

“The difference is that this year’s festivity is longer. Usually, it starts from Monday to Saturday. But this time, it began on a Saturday and ended the following Saturday, with various events added to the list of activities. This is because we wanted to make up for the lost time,” Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez told the BusinessMirror in mixed Filipino and English during the opening day of the festival.

Clockwise: DOT Regional Director Maritess Castro, Provincial Administrator Atty. Dulce H. Rebanal and PIO head Christopher R. Sanji

Back with a vengeance

CELEBRATING its bountiful harvest, Laguna started to observe the Anilag Festival in 2004 during the gubernatorial term of Teresita S. Lazaro. Its name, however, was changed to La Laguna Festival, the so-called Festival of Life, under the tenure of Emilio Ramon Ejercito III in 2011.

“So when Gov. Hernandez [was catapulted in office] in 2014, he opted to return the festival into Anilag Festival because that’s what Laguna is known for. When he came [over], it was institutionalized as the Anilag Festival of Laguna,” said Atty. Dulce H. Rebanal, provincial administrator of Laguna.

Since then, it has been marked yearly with the congregation of all the 24 municipalities and six cities into one celebration, showcasing their rich history, scenic tourist spots, cultural heritage, and abundant agricultural and other locally made products of the province.

This award-winning tourism event, nevertheless, had a hiatus from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak . It was supposed to come back in 2022, yet the lockdown had to be enforced anew a month prior.

“Last year, we already had plans for Anilag. But it was again suspended because of pandemic, and we didn’t want to sacrifice the safety and the health of our people,” Rebanal recalled.

Fast forward to today, the province spent reasonably to have this highly-anticipated annual occasion bigger and bolder, leveraging on the economy’s reopening and revenge travel amid the improving pandemic situation in the country. In fact, the administrator disclosed that the approved budget for the festival was P50 million.

“Because it was shelved for three years, we really had to appropriate a significant amount because we know that it’s not really the value of P50 million, but what you can generate out of the investment,” she explained. “This is not considered an expense, but an investment because we can generate jobs and entice people to come in to Laguna. So I think the investment is really worth it.”

What’s to love in Laguna

THEMED “Love Laguna: Makisaya at Makiisa sa Masiglang Laguna,” the festival offered manifold reasons why more and more local and foreign visitors wanted to go back to the province to witness and savor its allure and grandeur.

“We’d like to show to the world all lovely about and worth coming back to Laguna, from our destinations to amusement parks, culture and the arts, food, and the people,” Governor Hernandez boasted.

Espousing all things about the province, the theme was anchored on the “Love Laguna” campaign, highlighting the six pillars: Love Adventure, Nature, People, Shopping, Culture and Food.

Taking a cue from Sampaguita’s hit song, “Laguna,” Public Information Office Director Christopher R. Sanji cited that through the festival, visitors could imagine how it balances being a green yet progressive.

“While different industries and economic activities do happen in the first and second districts, the third and fourth districts remain agricultural or the food basket of Laguna,” he said.

The town of Bay teems with greeneries, thus, making it the Garden Capital of Laguna. Tourism-wise, for instance, there’s the resort capital of Calamba and Los Baños, the falls of Pagsanjan, and the Seven Lakes of San Pablo City. Heritage sites and churches also abound in Calamba, Pakil, Pangil and Sta. Rosa.

Since Laguna is home to the many must-visit destinations, eventually, some of them are now included in tourism circuits of Southern Tagalog, comprised of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon). Per Department of Tourism (DOT) Calabarzon Regional Director Marites T. Castro, the city of San Pablo and municipalities of Nagcarlan, Rizal, and Liliw were included in its initial establishment at the onset of Covid-19 in 2020. On the other hand, Biñan, Calamba, San Pedro and Santa Rosa made it to second phase of the tourism circuits in early 2022, she added.

Delectable local cuisine and delicacies complete the gastronomy scene here, with the likes of puto latik of Biñan; ube halaya of Calamba; buko pie of Los Baños; biscuits and pastries of Nagcarlan; and kinulog na itik, salted egg and the world-renown exotic food balut in Victoria. Artistry in this part of Southern Tagalog region, likewise, is vast as shown in the thriving carving and paper mache industries in Paete, and hand-made hats of Cavinti and Luisiana, among others.

“Other sources of our pride are our beauty queens who competed from Binibining Laguna and, eventually, represented the country in national and international pageants. Of course, our very own, Dr. Jose RIzal, our national hero. He’s one of the inspirations of Lagunenses,” said Sanji. “We want to showcase how will you fall in love with Laguna and keep coming back here.”

Expecting the influx of both local and foreign visitors during and after the festival, Castro is hopeful that tourism in the province will rise again and help achieve the country’s visitor arrivals for this year.

Based on reports submitted by tourism officers of Region IV-A, she bared that overnight local tourists in Calabarzon reached 5.85 million while same-day or day tour visitors hit 45.96 million last year. Likewise, she revealed that the tourism agency reported that foreign visitor arrivals increased to 2.6 million in 2022 and is targeted at 4.8 million in 2023.

“The Anilag Festival is a sign that tourism is, indeed, back in the region, especially in Laguna,” pointed out the regional director of DOT Calabrazon. “That’s why we are very happy and all-out supportive of the identified spots, including here in Laguna, for our tourism circuits.”

Mayor Vince Soriano of Pakil, Laguna proudly poses in front of his town’s entry to the Trade Fair Booth competition

Event’s highlights

ANILAG Festival 2023 kicked off with the Heritage Fluvial Parade, which began from Pakil Port and ended at Quezon Bridge. This was followed by the cortége of Virgin Mary’s statues, culminating the festivity’s thanksgiving mass.

“For me, what is really very meaningful were the Marian procession and [the Our Lady of] Turumba of Pakil [during the fluvial parade]. It was a different feeling that Anilag is coming back after three years of pandemic,” Rebanal noted. “It’s also an indication that we’re going back to normal.”

The weeklong affair was highlighted by the Ginoo and Binibining Laguna and trade fair exhibit and contest participated in by all the municipalities and cities. Huge prizes were at stake in these competitions meant to expose not only the many offerings and talents found in the province, but also to promote the local tourism sector. Other activities were hot air balloon and a concert involving local talents.

Sta. Cruz emerged as the big winner in the Anilag Festival as it won the top prizes in the Trade Fair and Land Float competition. The Street Dance competition winner was Victoria.

“After three years, Anilag came back. Everyone is excited. That’s why we noticed the high level of competition as shown in the booth of every local government unit. So we expect in the coming days there will be more exciting events the will happen in the Provincial Capitol,” Pakil Mayor Vincent Ludovico Soriano said in an earlier interview.

“We’re glad to see, first, the excitement and happiness of the people to see again the festival. Then, the return of the trade industry, with the showcase of our One-Town, One Product offerings and, at the same time, the reemergence of our tourist spots. So the business is definitely back,” Sanji added.

Witnessing the bayanihan spirit of Lagunenses and stakeholders alive again to make the success of Anilag Festival 2023 a success, Governor Hernandez expressed his gratitude to them.

“All of you were part of the Anilag Festival. It’s not only me and my colleagues in the provincial government, but all of the sectors that worked very hard, including our constituents. We are all parts of this successful event. Thank you very much for all your help and support,” he stressed.